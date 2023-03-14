Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Jaguars keep S Andrew 'Dewey' Wingard with new 3-year deal

By Adam Stites,

4 days ago
A day before Andrew “Dewey” Wingard was set to become a free agent, the Jacksonville Jaguars reached a deal to bring back the backup safety and special teamer, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The new contract is a three-year deal worth $9.6 million, according to Rapoport, that includes another $4.2 million in possible incentives.

Wingard, 26, joined the Jaguars after the 2019 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent and appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season. Eventually he worked his way into a full-time starting role in 2021. Wingard struggled in the role, and was replaced in the lineup in 2022 by Andre Cisco.

But during the 2022 season, Wingard emerged as a fan favorite with a knack for making big plays, despite limited snaps.

While he was on the field for just 19 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps and saw the majority of his time on special teams, Wingard still managed to record an interception and a forced fumble.

His year might best be remembered for his energy, passion, and love for the Jaguars. The team rallied around the phrase “It was always the Jags!” that was coined by Wingard, and the safety was quoted as saying he would die for coach Doug Pederson.

