Keisean Nixon's new contract with Packers includes $1.85M signing bonus, $2M incentives

By Zach Kruse,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnzmP_0lIlvexk00

The one-year contract signed by Green Bay Packers kick returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon includes a $1.85 million signing bonus and up to $2 million in available incentives, per Aaron Wilson.

The deal has a base salary of $1.35 million and includes per game roster bonuses of $29,412 ($500,000 total) and a workout bonus of $300,000.

In other terms, this is a one-year deal worth $4 million with another $2 million in available incentives.

The incentives are tied to playing time, interceptions and Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

The Packers might have used up to four additional void years to spread out the signing bonus over five years on the salary, but it’s unclear if the deal is one year with four void years or just a simple one-year deal with no voids.

Without voids, Nixon’s cap number in 2023 would be an even $4,000,000. It’s simple math: $1.35 million base salary plus $1.85 million signing bonus plus $500,000 roster bonus plus $300,000 workout bonus. The incentive portion of the deal (pushing the max value to $6 million) does not count on the 2023 cap but could be realized in 2024.

His cap hit could be lowered by $1.48 million in 2023 with four void years added.

Nixon played last season on a one-year, $965,000 league minimum deal in Green Bay. He was a first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL in kickoff returns, kickoff return yards and long kickoff return.

