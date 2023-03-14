Love Island 2023 winter reunion: Everything you need to know

The 2023 Love Island winter series came to a dramatic close on Monday night with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan ultimately being crowned as winners.

After viewers avidly watched love blossom, relationships form and a fair share of tension along the way, the ninth season has sadly come to an end.

However, fans will still be able to get another dose of drama with the much-anticipated reunion episode.

Love Island: The Reunion sees all the Islanders reunite for a special one-off episode, reflecting on their time in the South African villa.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island: The Reunion including when it will air and who will be in attendance.

When is the Love Island 2023 winter reunion and how can I watch it?

Love Island: The Reunion will broadcast on ITV from 9pm until 10.35pm on Sunday, March 19.

The show will be helmed for the first time by Maya Jama, who has taken over hosting duties this series after Laura Whitmore quit her role last year.

The episode follows the format of an end of series wrap-party and sees the Islanders tell all about their time on the show.

This year's show will no doubt provide its fair share of drama and gossip, as well as rehashing some of the tense moments from throughout the series.

There will also be a celebrity panel in attendance and viewers will be updated on the latest relationship news and goings-on since the Islanders left the villa.

Who will be in attendance?

It is understood that all of the Islanders from the 2023 series will be attendance for Sunday's reunion episode.

None of this year's contestants have said they will not be appearing on the show, with all the stars currently expected to attend - from Casa Amor bombshells to early dumpees.

The likes of Will Young and Jessie Wynter, Casey O'Gorman and Rosie Seabrook, Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, Tanyel Revan and Zara Lackenby-Brown will no doubt all make appearances.

Zara, who famously locked horns with Olivia in the villa, and Jordan Odofin recently confirmed that they are 'definitely' dating , with fans eager to hear more about the romance.

Last year, Jacques O'Neill and Afia Tonkmor both snubbed the reunion show , making the decision not to attend alongside their fellow Islanders.

Afia, who was the first to be dumped from the villa, confirmed her absence on TikTok at the time as she posted a video of her partying with her friends in a nightclub.

Jacques was the only other Islander from the 2022 summer series to avoid the reunion, after he quit the show because he felt like he wasn't 'being himself'.

What happened at last year's reunion?

Previous Love Island reunions have been explosive and have seen Islanders become embroiled in heated exchanges.

Last year, drama quickly unfolded between Casa Amor stars Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe over fellow islander Josh Le Grove.

Things became awkward as the show's co-host Darren Harriott was forced to split the girls up.

As Darren attempted to pry some gossip from the Casa Amor islanders, he questioned Billy: 'Who's been getting with who?'

But with Billy refusing to give a definitive answer, Summer interjected by saying: 'I know someone who wishes they got with someone but maybe I won't say too much.'

She was referencing Coco's appearance on podcast Saving Grace, where she told host Grace Barry that she could've probably slept with Josh if she wanted to after the pair were dumped from the island.

But ready for the argument at the reunion, Coco quipped back to Summer: 'It's banter. If you can't handle a big personality don't go on reality TV, it's banter.'

'Friends don't say certain things hun,' replied Summer, as Coco blasted back: 'Ok well he's been moving mad.'

With Summer replying: 'Maybe we should talk about you, If you want to talk about you we can'.

Darren interrupted with an attempt to settle the harsh words, saying: 'Guys not now'.

Elsewhere at the reunion, winner Davide Sanclimenti was also shown the famous clip of Ekin-Su Culculoglu crawling across the terrace in an amusing moment.

After the 2023 cast had their fare share of conflicts and bust-ups in the villa, the reunion show will no doubt provide an array of explosive moments.