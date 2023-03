It wasn’t surprising that Tommy Rees didn’t stay at Notre Dame forever as offensive coordinator but how quickly he left and where he went did come as a bit of a shock. However, when Nick Saban speaks, the college football world listens.

And even if they don’t initially want to, the money involved certainly doesn’t hurt the pitch, either. Just over a month after Rees departed, we now have confirmation as to what his compensation will be at the University of Alabama. Spoiler alert: Rees is getting a massive payday.

From Mike Rodak who covers Alabama athletics for AL.com:

Tommy Rees gets a 3-year contract from Alabama (thru 2025) at $1.9 million (2023), $2 million (2024) and $2.1 million (2025).

Ladies and gentlemen – this is what a university that has no problems at all identifying as a football school looks like.

Roll damn Tommy…all the way to the bank.