Eagles to sign RB Rashaad Penny

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed RB Rashaad Penny, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal is worth up to $2.1 million with $600,000 guaranteed, per the NFL Network.

Penny, 27, has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks, playing in just 42 games over that span due to injury troubles. Last season, Penny rushed 57 times for 346 yards and two touchdowns in five games before suffering a season-ending broken fibula.

Philadelphia's starting RB for the last four seasons was Miles Sanders, who is now a free-agent and seems unlikely to return to the Eagles. RB Kenny Gainwell is under contract for the next two seasons at around $1 million per season and the Eagles also reportedly re-signed RB Boston Scott on Tuesday to a one-year deal worth about $2 million .

The Eagles will have Penny, Gainwell, and Scott for somewhere around $5 million, combined.

Some of the 94WIP hosts and producers weighed in on the signing via Twitter:

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begun at 12:00pm E.T. on Monday, while the official start of the new league year is on Wednesday at 4:00pm E.T.

