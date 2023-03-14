Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP sources: Raiders set to trade Darren Waller to Giants

By MARK ANDERSON,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAEdf_0lIlLpdl00

Tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants, who will send the Las Vegas Raiders a 2023 third-round draft pick, two people familiar with the deal said Tuesday.

They spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. One person said the Giants will send the Raiders their No. 100 overall selection, which was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in the deal for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Waller, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020 gives Giants quarterback Daniel Jones a major playmaker and an upgrade at tight end. Last year's starter, Daniel Bellinger, caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Waller twice has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, in 2019 and 2020, before injuries cut into his production the past two seasons. In 2022, Waller caught 28 passes for 388 yards and three TDs, missing eight games because of a hamstring injury.

The trade for Waller, 30, is an effort to boost the Giants' offensive talent around Jones, who last season passed for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason. New York didn't have any receivers top 60 catches of 800 yards.

For the Raiders, their acquisition of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday helped make Waller expendable. Meyers agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal, a person familiar with the contract told The AP, giving Las Vegas a player who averaged 70 catches and 800 yards receiving over the past three seasons.

Now the Raiders' offense includes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Josh Jacobs and receivers Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Meyers. The Raiders agreed to a deal with Garoppolo on Monday and placed the franchise tag on Jacobs on March 6.

More changes could be coming. Trading Waller allows the Raiders to free up about $11 million in salary cap space. They have $26.4 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Waller was traded just 10 days after marrying Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.

NOTE: The Giants have re-signed running back Matt Breida. He was the backup to Saquon Barkley. Breida had 54 carries for 220 yards and a touchdown last season.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Brentz gets $1.9M deal with Royals, recovering from surgery
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opinion: An NFL team would unite San Diego and boost its economy, but the city must act proactively
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Bills cut receiver McKenzie to free up salary cap space
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
10 Deputies And State Hospital Workers Have Been Charged With Murder After Allegedly Smothering A Black Man To Death
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Astros' Altuve leaves WBC game after hit on hand by a pitch
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Embiid, Maxey net 31, 76ers top Pacers for 8th straight win
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Nick Martinez leaves Team USA at WBC, returns to Padres camp
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Sabonis nets 30, Kings top Wizards for 7th straight road win
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. showing who he is again, as well as what he might become
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
DeRozan leads balanced attack as Bulls beat Heat 113-99
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Panarin, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 6-0 rout of Penguins
Pittsburgh, PA40 minutes ago
Kleber hits 3-pointer at buzzer, Mavs shock Lakers 111-110
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Jake Cronenworth produces as Padres' man of many places
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Spring training update: Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Luis Campusano homer in win over Brewers
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Oklahoma has big 3rd quarter to advance over Portland, 85-63
Portland, OR37 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy