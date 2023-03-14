Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

Shaquille O’Neal Brings Big Chicken Eatery to Philadelphia

By Deion Allen,

5 days ago

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Philadelphia is gettin’ a piece of that ‘Big Food, Big Flavor & Big Fun!’, as Shaquille O’Neal has made plans to incorporate Philadelphia in its list of locations for the chicken franchise. The Philadelphia Inquirer announced that  Shaq’s Big Chicken will be coming soon to The Concourse at Comcast Centerreplace.

Shaq’s Big Chicken was founded in 2018, launching it’s first franchise store in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then they have been able to amass 14 more states to place franchises, with Pennsylvania being the latest. On their website you can check out a list of their locations, menu, catering options, you could even save a few bucks with a DIY Big Chicken sandwich as they list their ingredients on the website!

RELATED: Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef &amp; Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players

“Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors.” The website presented. “From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.”

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

RELATED: Shaq Might Have The Nastiest Looking Toes In Mankind [Video]

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Accepts New Job in Georgia With the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Check out some of their signature dishes that are coming to the city!

1. A chicken sandwich with Mac n Cheese?!

2. Those chicken tenders look amazing!

3. That spicy sandwich is talkin’ to me!!

4. Put some bacon on that bad boy…

5. Two different types of fries?! When they open again??

