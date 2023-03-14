Target Is Selling The Perfect French Bistro Patio Chair For Just $45 — & It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

The temperatures outside are finally warming up, so it’s time to get your patio ready to spend tons of time outdoors. If you don’t have any outdoor furniture in your space, now is the best time to get shopping while there are plenty of options still in stock. Luckily, you don’t have to look far because Target has the best patio furniture . Bistro sets are trending in home decor this year, but snagging a Parisian cafe-inspired look can get pricy. That’s why we just found the most gorgeous bistro chair on sale for $45 at Target.

Lady Gaga & Riley Keough Adore This $18 Product That Shoppers Call a 'Game-Changer for Oily Skin'

Threshold’s French Cafe Folding Patio Bistro Chair is the chic addition your patio needs this year. It features a classic Parisian style that doubles as a more affordable alternative to other bistro chairs like this popular one from Serena and Lily . It has a gorgeous weave with hints of blue, which complements the natural wood look. The chair folds when you need to store it and is perfect for compact spaces. It’s also “rust-resistant, and weather-resistant qualities help withstand the elements,” the brand says. Plus, you can make it a set by grabbing the matching bistro table . Keep reading to learn what shoppers love about Threshold’s Parisian patio chair .

Threshold French Cafe Folding Patio Bistro Chair — $45.50, originally $65.00

Folding Patio Bistro Chair $45.50 Buy now

Shoppers say the chairs are “stylish, comfy, and good quality. Perfect for a subtle patio set.”

“After searching high and low for a stylish but affordable, comfortable yet compact small space patio/bistro set, this is it,” a second reviewer explained. “Actually looks even chicer in person, and the chairs are robust and have a nice weight to them without being too heavy to move. Love love love!”

It’s also “perfect for a small deck.” Another wrote, “we have a small deck and wanted a small table set to put in the corner. We bought the Folding Patio Bistro Table (also at Target) along with two of these chairs, and the set works perfectly. Love the fact we can just fold the chairs up in bad weather.”

If you need a new addition to your patio this spring, hurry and head to Target to snag the folding chair . Now that they are on sale, we’re sure these won’t be in stock for long.

Before you go, check out our gallery :