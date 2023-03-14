Incredible transfer fight for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol is just starting to hot up: report

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol could be at the centre of a furious bidding war between Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and top European clubs this summer, say reports.

The centre-back has impressed in the Champions League for the Bundesliga club and had a standout World Cup with Croatia, helping his country reach the semi-finals.

According to The Athletic , suitors will line up at the end of the season to try and secure the signature of the 21-year-old, whose £97 million release clause doesn’t become active until the summer of 2024.

Gvardiol excelled with Croatia at the World Cup (Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea made a move for Gvardiol last summer but couldn’t agree a fee with Leipzig.

One thing the Blues have to their advantage is a good relationship with the German club, who they have previously dealt with for Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku – who joins at the end of the season.

However, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are prioritising a new goalkeeper, midfielder and striker.

City, who Gvardiol scored against in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and will face again on Tuesday evening , are also in the running.

Pep Guardiola is a fan of the Croatian, but, like Chelsea, the Etihad club’s focus isn’t on strengthening the defence as they already have a healthy stock of centre-backs.

Jude Bellingham is Liverpool's top target for the summer (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool’s recruitment team have looked at Gvardiol too, but the Reds’ primary concern is sealing a deal for Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and the cost of that signing could stop them from pursuing a deal for the Leipzig man.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are in the frame, having met the youngster’s representatives after the World Cup, but the Spaniards could be priced out of a move if Premier League sides get involved.

The same can be said for Juventus, who want a new centre-back but might not have the budget required to tempt Leipzig to sell.

Gvardiol’s deal in Germany runs to 2027 and he may end up staying put.

The 19-time Croatia international is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt and has already made 76 appearances for Leipzig – including 11 in the Champions League - despite only turning 21 in January.

