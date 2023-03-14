Tottenham eye up Premier League boss as replacement for under-fire Antonio Conte: report

Fulham boss Marco Silva is reportedly a candidate to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager if the north London club decide not to extend the Italian’s deal.

Conte’s contract is up at the end of the season and recent reports say that Spurs won’t trigger the option to extend it by a year.

Tottenham suffered a meek Champions League last-16 exit to AC Milan last week, drawing 0-0 at home to go out 1-0 on aggregate.

Fulham have enjoyed a superb season under Silva (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

They are set for another trophyless season, having suffered an embarrassing FA Cup exit to Sheffield United earlier this month.

Focus is now firmly on achieving a top-four finish; Spurs are four points above Newcastle in fourth, but the Magpies have two games in hand.

According to The Sun , Silva is a ‘top contender’ to become the next Tottenham manager if Conte leaves.

The 45-year-old has overseen a remarkable season for Fulham, who have exceeded all expectations by fighting for a European spot following their promotion from the Championship.

Mauricio Pochettino is among the candidates for the Tottenham job (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

With 11 games to go, the Cottagers sit in eighth place, three points outside the top six.

Former Hull City, Watford and Everton boss Silva has a deal until 2024 in west London but Tottenham could try and convince him to move across the city.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique are among the other names linked with the job.

