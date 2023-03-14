Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and PSG in race for €100m-rated Serie A ace: report

Various negotiations have already started, with City making an enquiry, but a likely €100 million asking price has taken Bayern Munich out of the equation.
Osimhen has been in spectacular form this season for Luciano Spalletti’s side, scoring 21 goals in 27 games in all competitions to help them race clear on top of the table and reach the Champions League knockout stages.
The 24-year-old joined Napoli from Lille in September 2020 but exploded this term after suffering with injury problems in past seasons.
He has a contract to June 2025 in Naples and is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt .
