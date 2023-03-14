Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and PSG in race for €100m-rated Serie A ace: report

Victor Osimhen is attracting interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG thanks to a sensational season with Napoli, say reports.

The Nigeria international leads the scoring charts in Serie A, bagging 19 goals to help send the Partenopei 18 points clear on top.

With Napoli storming towards their first Scudetto since 1990 and only their third ever, suitors are starting to line up for the striker.

Napoli are likely to demand at least €100m for Osimhen (Image credit: Getty)

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg writes that City, Chelsea, United and PSG are all in the race.

Various negotiations have already started, with City making an enquiry, but a likely €100 million asking price has taken Bayern Munich out of the equation.

Osimhen has been in spectacular form this season for Luciano Spalletti’s side, scoring 21 goals in 27 games in all competitions to help them race clear on top of the table and reach the Champions League knockout stages.

The 24-year-old joined Napoli from Lille in September 2020 but exploded this term after suffering with injury problems in past seasons.

He has a contract to June 2025 in Naples and is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt .

