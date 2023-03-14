Real Madrid to ditch Kylian Mbappe pursuit for Jude Bellingham and two more shock targets: report

Real Madrid will abandon their pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to reports, instead focusing on bringing in three players in a €300 million spending spree.

Mbappe has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Merengues and speculation around his future continues to circulate.

However, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Mbappe is no longer the priority, and the capital club will look to invest their millions elsewhere.

Mbappe has long been linked with Real (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham is likely to be the priciest and most sought-after of their targets, with the Borussia Dortmund man also courting interest from Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Dortmund are said to want €150m for the England international’s signature and Fichajes expect Liverpool to be Real’s main rival in the bidding war to come.

The European champions won’t stop there, though, as Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also a target following his outstanding debut season with the runaway Serie A leaders.

Napoli will likely demand around €100m for the 22-year-old Georgia international, who has 13 goals and 15 assists to his name this season from 28 appearances in all competitions.

Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed a breakout season in Naples (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, the Merengues will move for Joao Cancelo, as Manchester City have loaned the full-back to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season but the Germans appear unlikely to trigger a €70m option to make the move permanent.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side face Liverpool this week as they look to hold on to their 5-2 advantage from the last-16 first leg and progress to the quarter-finals.

Real are second in the La Liga standings and face an uphill battle to clinch the title, as they sit nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

