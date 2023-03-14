Open in App
West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent

Purdue baseball plays at home Wednesday afternoon

By STAFF REPORTS,

5 days ago
Sophomore outfielder Weston Gingerich dives for a ball during an outfielder drill. Paul Ward | Asst. Photos Editor

Still in town over Spring Break and looking for something to do? Despite the cool temperatures - it's projected to be a high of 50 tomorrow - Purdue's baseball team will take on visitors Northern Illinois at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Alexander Field.

For the first midweek matchup of the season, there will be $3 concession items: hot dogs, domestic beer, popcorn and nachos, according to Purdue Athletics. General admission tickets are also $3 for all midweek matchup games.

If you're not able to attend, you can also follow the game in relative warmth on TV at B1G+ and radio at WSHY 104.3 FM.

The team will look to bounce back from its away loss Sunday at Ole Miss, 1-6.

