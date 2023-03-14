Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants finalizing trade for TE Darren Waller

By Kevin Hickey,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426jhh_0lIkNAxh00

The New York Giants reportedly are finalizing a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire star tight end Darren Waller, per multiple reports.

With a need to surround newly re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones with as much talent as possible, general manager Joe Schoen appears to be pulling out all of the stops to build a strong passing game.

The compensation for Waller reportedly will be the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which was the pick the Giants received in the Kadarius Toney trade.

Waller, 30, has dealt with several injuries over the course of the last two seasons, but he provides game-breaking talent as a receiving tight end when he’s on the field.

Though he’s missed 13 games over the last two seasons, Waller’s explosiveness as a receiver will be a welcome addition to the fold. He broke out in 2019 as an elite pass-catching weapon and has averaged 12.1 yards per reception during that time.

His 3,394 receiving yards since the start of the 2019 season are the third-most among tight ends behind only Travis Kelce (5,108) and Mark Andrews (3,761).

Waller is under contract for the next four seasons—through 2026—but has just $8.25 million in guarantees remaining on the deal, and there is no guaranteed money due after the 2023 season.

While the wide receiver position remains a high-priority need, the addition of Waller can alleviate some of those issues if he can stay healthy.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Mack Hollins lands one-year deal with Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta, GA46 minutes ago
Instant analysis of C.J. Gardner-Johnson agreeing to one-year, $8M deal with Lions
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Justin Fields has made the Bears a prime destination for free agents
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Sports World Is Praying For Shaquille O'Neal Tonight
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA6 hours ago
Grade the Steelers signing G Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Packers salary cap situation limits potential trade packages with Jets
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
3 former Broncos land deals in free agency
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Details of DE Marcus Davenport's contract revealed
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
New 7-round Steelers mock draft sim hits the mark for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
Panthers fans react to signing of Adam Thielen
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Rams' moves in 1st week of free agency
Los Angeles, CA32 minutes ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster arrives at Gillette Stadium in Patriots attire
Foxborough, MA2 days ago
Seahawks' additions in 1st week of free agency
Seattle, WA49 minutes ago
How do 49ers replace each loss in free agency?
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Lions sign safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's contract with Lions will pay him $8 million in 2023
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
NC State among teams that have contacted former UNC forward
Chapel Hill, NC8 hours ago
Former Saints first-round WR Brandin Cooks traded for NFL record-tying 4th time
Houston, TX8 hours ago
A former Buckeye is signed by the Lions to continue long snapper career
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Former Viking Adam Thielen finds new home with Carolina Panthers
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
NFL draft analyst says Steelers would take DT Mazi Smith in 1st round
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS5 hours ago
Texans complete the win-win in Laremy Tunsil extension
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Jessie Bates, Samaje Perine helped Cody Ford land with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Falcons 7-round mock draft: Atlanta trades down, loads up
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy