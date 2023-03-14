Giants finalizing trade for TE Darren Waller

Waller, 30, has dealt with several injuries over the course of the last two seasons, but he provides game-breaking talent as a receiving tight end when he’s on the field.
Though he’s missed 13 games over the last two seasons, Waller’s explosiveness as a receiver will be a welcome addition to the fold. He broke out in 2019 as an elite pass-catching weapon and has averaged 12.1 yards per reception during that time.
His 3,394 receiving yards since the start of the 2019 season are the third-most among tight ends behind only Travis Kelce (5,108) and Mark Andrews (3,761).
Waller is under contract for the next four seasons—through 2026—but has just $8.25 million in guarantees remaining on the deal, and there is no guaranteed money due after the 2023 season.
While the wide receiver position remains a high-priority need, the addition of Waller can alleviate some of those issues if he can stay healthy.
