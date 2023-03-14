Helen Flanagan reunites with Coronation Street co-star Brooke Vincent at a charity event

Helen Flanagan reunited with Coronation Street co-star Brooke Vincent on Tuesday at the fighting to be heard forever unique charity event at Menagerie in Manchester.

The actress, 32, put on a leggy display in a black polka dot mesh mini dress with a ribbon belt which cinched in her waist.

She elevated her height in a pair of stylish stilettos and carried a small red handbag into the venue.

Helen styled her blonde locks back into a ponytail with a black bow holding it in place and sported a glam makeup look with a swipe of red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Brooke looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer and wide leg leopard print trousers.

The actress, 30, opted for a bronzed makeup palette which accentuated her natural features, teamed with a nude lip.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire stars were also in attendance at the charity event.

Natasha Hamilton showed off her growing baby bump in a glamorous red gown and a fur coat.

Helen split from her footballer fiancé Scott, 33, in October 2022 after the couple were together for 13 years.

They share three children together Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and son Charlie, two.

At the end of last month, Helen proved she was ready to move on from her former fiancé as she signed up to celebrity dating app Raya .

While enjoying a family break in Paris , Helen created a profile for the exclusive dating site in the hope to meet someone new.

She looked incredible in the one picture as she pouted for a selfie, while in another Helen put on a busty display, showing off her new boob job , in a silk midi dress.

The TV star listed her job as 'actress and social media' on the dating app.

Her Bristol Rovers ex Scott is said to be 'humiliated' by the star's search for love after they separated in October.

A source told The Sun that the blonde beauty is not looking for anything serious but 'wants to enjoy life again' by going on nice dates with some 'male company'.

The insider said: 'Helen has been feeling more and more positive about the future since the new year and feels ready to enjoy some nice dates and male company.

'She's feeling super-confident since her boob job and just thought why not?

'Helen and the kids were having a great weekend in Paris and she felt ready to dip her toe back in the water.

'Dating doesn't have to be serious — it's not about finding a rebound relationship. Helen just wants to enjoy life again. Obviously, it's not nice for Scott to hear. He feels humiliated but it is what it is.'