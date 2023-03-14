Real Housewives Of New York Alum Carole Radziwill Thinks “Scandoval” Has Gone A “Little Overboard”

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Carole Radziwill attends The Real Housewives of New York Season 10 premiere celebration at LDV Hospitality's The Seville, produced by Talent Resources on April 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Talent Resources)

Ever since it was revealed that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix , Scandoval has taken the internet by storm . The Vanderpump Rules co-stars and partners of almost 10 years broke up after Ariana found an explicit video sent to Tom by another cast member, Raquel Leviss .

Everyone has been weighing in with an opinion on the matter . Mostly, that Tom and Raquel are the worst . And that we should have seen it coming. Some claim they did, but overall, Tom’s betrayal was a shocker .

Even though this is one of the largest reality tv cheating scandals we’ve seen, not everyone is on board with how it’s being handled by fans. Former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill recently told Page Six that she thinks it’s too much. “I think it’s gone a little overboard, to be honest,” she stated.

Carole added, “Infidelity is everywhere. I don’t even text my friends’ boyfriends if they’re not on a chain with me. I am really good with boundaries with my friends’ boyfriends, so I don’t condone that at all, but I feel it’s gone a little overboard.”

Well, as much as I used to like Carole , I rarely agree with her hot takes anymore . But I’m fully on board with her rule of boundaries between friends and their partners. We all know the cast of VPR is a totally different animal. Blame it on the show, or their age, or whatever it may be. The cast is deeply intertwined with friendships and relationships , mostly to their own detriment .

Which is something that Carole also noted when it comes to the cast’s influence and celebrities in general. She explained, “They’re young, it’s reality [TV], these aren’t congressmen or senators. These aren’t wealthy, powerful people behaving badly. They’re on reality shows.”

Ok, fair enough. But does it matter? Are fans not allowed to be upset about what has transpired with people they have watched for a decade now? The best-selling author concluded, “I’m not down with that kind of pile-on.”

It’s a sentiment that VPR House Mother Lisa Vanderpump also expressed on a recent appearance of Watch What Happens Live . She told host Andy Cohen , “This kind of vigilante justice — I don’t agree with at all.”

