Dancing on Ice winners — can you name them all?

So, can you name all the Dancing on Ice winners? The ITV hit has been keeping us entertained since it reached our screens for the first time back in 2006 with skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as head judges.

Over the years the judging panel has seen many famous faces come and go. As well as Torvill and Dean we have seen Jason Gardiner, Emma Bunton, Louie Spence, Karen Barber, Robin Cousins, Ashley Roberts, John Barrowman, and Ashley Banjo all take their place on the ice panel.

Since the start of the show Phillip Schofield has been presenting, first alongside Holly Willoughby between 2006 and 2011, and again since she returned in 2018, and Christine Bleakley between 2012 and 2014.

In 2013 it was announced that Dancing on Ice would end after its ninth series in 2014. However, fans were given the news they had all been waiting for in 2017 when it was revealed that the show was being revived and would be returning in 2018. Torvill and Dean returned as head judges once again, with Phillip and Holly back to their presenting roles.

Here's all the Dancing on Ice winners from 2006 - 2023.

2023 — Nile Wilson

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his skating partner Olivia Smart won the 2023 instalment of the series, beating drag queen The Vivienne and reality television star Joey Essex in the final.

On social media, he wrote: "WOW 🤯 Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts 🤍🙏🏼 What a journey it has been! I worked so hard to become the best skater I possibly could & I hoped it put a smile on people’s faces 🥰⛸️

"Olivia you’re an incredible human being! DOI 2023 Winners baby let’s Go! See ya on the beach 🥂🏖️🫡"

2022 — Regan Gascoigne

Professional dancer, singer and actor Regan Gascoigne won the 2022 series alongside his skating partner Karina Manta. The duo beat Kimberley Wyatt and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole.

In a social media post at the time, he said: "I’m still out celebrating with @karinamanta so sorry if this is short but i will add way more to this 😂 I mean you only WIN DANCING ON ICE once in your life 😜 Thank you to Everyone who voted for us!

"You have no idea how much it means to me! Winning your favourite show

After watching it since series 1 when I was a kid dreaming of Skating! I wish we could carry on skating together! Thank you Again Love me & @karinamanta"

2021 — Sonny Jay

Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay and his skating partner Angela Egan won Dancing On Ice 2021 against some tough competition, including beating former Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson in the final.

It was a close call and everyone skated remarkably, however, Sonny and Angela were the ones to lift the Dancing On Ice trophy. Ever since his win, Sonny still presents the Capital Breakfast Show, alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

2020 — Joe Swash

The 2020 winners were former EastEnders star Joe Swash and his skating partner Alex Murphy. The pair beat Diversity's Perri Kiely and Paralympian Libby Clegg to be crowned champions. Joe was something of a surprise winner after getting off to a shaky start to the competition.

But, his skating improved week after week, with Christoper Dean telling him he went from a "flat-out faller to a finalist". Dancing on Ice isn't the first reality TV show that Joe has won... he was also crowned king of the jungle in the 2008 series of I'm A Celebrity .

2019 — James Jordan

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James won the 2019 crown with his skating partner Alexandra Schauman. They beat Love Island 's Wes Nelson who came second and Saara Aalto who was third.

James managed to win the trophy despite the fact her was nursing a shoulder injury at the time, and claimed that he had to work harder than ever to make sure he beat Wes, who put up a huge fight for the coveted title of 2019 champion.

2018 — Jake Quickenden

Jake, known for his appearances on The X Factor and I'm A Celebrity , and his partner Vanessa Bauer were the first couple to win after the show took a four year break from our screens.

They beat Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and rugby star Max Evans in the action-packed final after performing amazing routines week after week.

2014 — Ray Quinn

Ray became the first ever person to win two series on Dancing on Ice after taking part in Dancing on Ice All Stars . After being partnered with Maria Fillipov once again, Ray cemented his title as the ultimate Dancing on Ice champion by beating many of the other former winners.

As well as seeing many of the former champions take to the ice once again the additional Dancing on Ice show also welcomed back memorable favourites including Todd Carty, Gareth Gates and Bonnie Langford.

2013 — Beth Tweddle

Olympic gymnast Beth won the crown in 2013, a year that went down in Dancing on Ice history as one of the most memorable. Not only did celebrities like Anthea Turner, Keith Chegwin and Pamela Anderson take part in the series, but Beth also beat boxer Luke Campbell and actor Matt Lapinskas in the final.

2013 is also the year that Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon met her professional skater husband, Sylvain.

2012 — Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale favourite Matthew found himself up against some stiff competition in the 2012 final as he took on Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and The X Factor's Chico. But in the end Matthew managed to impress the ice panel and the viewers at home with his amazing skating skills.

2011 — Sam Attwater

Sam, who played Leon Small in EastEnders won the sixth series of Dancing on Ice in March 2011 with skating partner Brianne Delcourt. He also came fourth in the Dancing on Ice All Stars spin off series, where he was partnered with his professional skater fiancee, Vicky Ogden, who he met on the Dancing on Ice tour.

The pair went on to get married in 2014, becoming the first Dancing on Ice couple to tie the knot. In 2016 they welcomed their first daughter, Rosie, into the world, and in 2019 Vicky gave birth to their second daughter, Daisy.

2010 — Hayley Tamaddon

Former Emmerdale and Coronation Street favoutie Hayley skated her way to victory with professional skater Daniel Whiston in 2010, and the pair clearly made a compatible couple, because they also came second in Dancing on Ice All Stars a few years later.

The final in 2010 was a soap star-packed show with Hayley fighting Hollyoaks and EastEnders star Gary Lucy and Hollyoaks favourite Kieron Richardson for the trophy.

2009 — Ray Quinn

The first time Ray won Dancing on Ice was back in 2009. His appearance on the skating show came not long after he had come third in the 2006 series of The X Factor . The final saw Ray beat Donal MacIntyre and Liberty X star Jessica Taylor to the trophy.

Ray has since performed in stage shows like Grease, Dirty Dancing, Aladdin and Legally Blonde . He also landed a role in Hollyoaks as right-wing extremist Jonny Baxter.

2008 — Suzanne Shaw

In 2008 Suzanne proved that she couldn't just sing, but she could also skate beautifully, too. The Hear'Say star and her partner Matt Evers beat Hollyoaks star Chris Fountain and Coronation Street and EastEnders actress Zaraah Abrahams to the skating crown.

Since her Dancing on Ice win Suzanne went on to perform in big west End productions like Chicago, The Vagina Monologues and White Christmas . She also landed a role in Emmerdale as Edna Birch's granddaughter, Eve, in 2010.

2007 — Kyran Bracken

Kyran was the second celebrity to win the Dancing on Ice crown, proving that even a professional rugby player could be graceful and elegant on the ice. Kyran was paired with Melanie Lambert and they beat a trio of pop stars to win the trophy, including Boyzone's Stephen Gatley, Blue's Duncan James and Steps ' Lisa Scott Lee.

After Kyran won the show, he went on the tour with Holiday on Ice in their show Romanza and finished fifth in the Dancing on Ice All Stars in 2014.

2006 — Gaynor Faye

Former Emmerdale star Gaynor was crowned the first ever winner of Dancing on Ice after beating Stefan Booth and Bonnie Langford in the final. The actress was paired with Daniel Whiston.