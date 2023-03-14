Open in App
Chicago, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore has talked to Bears about being 3-technique

By Alyssa Barbieri,

5 days ago
The Chicago Bears were at Northwestern’s pro day Tuesday, where general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus were among those in attendance.

There were two guys in particular that they were likely watching closely, including offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Adebawore has met with the Bears, and there were discussions about being a 3-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense, according to SB Nation’s Inside NU. There was an emphasis on the importance of the position, which Eberflus has likened to being “the engine that makes everything go.”

“That’s the most important guy,” Adebawore said.

Adebawore is everything Eberflus is looking for in a 3-tech. He’s athletic, lengthy, explosive and has versatility both inside and outside.

The Bears have made just one move along the defensive line in free agency — adding defensive end DeMarcus Walker — so all indications are Chicago will look to address defensive tackle in the NFL draft.

While Skoronski has a chance to be the first offensive tackle off the board — perhaps by Chicago at No. 9 — Adebawore is someone who could be available in the second round, where the Bears have two picks (Nos. 54, 62).

