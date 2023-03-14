Total War: Warhammer 3 will get the Chaos Dwarfs in April 2023

What you need to know

Total War: Warhammer 3 first launched for PC back on Feb. 17, 2022.

The game later received an update that added Immortal Empires, combining it with the previous two games into one massive map.

Now, the Chaos Dwarfs are being added as a new faction on April 13, 2023.

Over a year after it initially launched, developer Creative Assembly's biggest strategy game ever is continuing to grow.

Total War: Warhammer 3 will soon be getting the long-teased Chaos Dwarfs, a reclusive and truly evil faction. This dedicated DLC pack, appropriately titled Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs, is slated to launch April 13, 2023 alongside Update 3.0. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

The Chaos Dwarfs are a twisted reflection of their noble forebears, using all the ingenuity and precision engineering of the Dwarfs to craft monstrous works, binding Daemons to metal, and enslaving others.

This faction has access to three Legendary Lords: Astragoth Ironhand, High Priest of Hashut; Drazhoath the Ashen, Sorcerer Prophet of Hashut; and Zhatan the Black, commander of the Tower of Zharr. There's also a Legendary Hero in the form of the Hobgoblin, Gorduz Backstabber.

Some of the units available for the Chaos Dwarfs to use include the powerful Bull Centaur, the Bale Taurus, and the Lammasu.

Windows Central's take

Total War: Warhammer 3 is one of the best PC games available for strategy fans like myself, and while Immortal Empires was a fantastic addition with how it combined the whole trilogy into one huge game, it's been a while since we had a new faction to play around with. I'm looking forward to giving the Chaos Dwarfs a spin when they arrive.