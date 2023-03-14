Open in App
Daily Independent

AP source: Jaguars bringing back special teams ace Wingard

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434jJO_0lIjnsDc00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations says backup safety Andrew Wingard has agreed to return to Jacksonville on a three-year, $9.6 million contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until Wednesday.

Wingard's deal includes $6 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $13.8 million total, the person said.

Jacksonville entered the week roughly $10 million under the salary cap and prioritized keeping the core of its team together in hopes of repeating as AFC South champions. Wingard is one of the team’s best special teams players.

He started three games last season and finished with 37 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. More importantly, he’s a proven backup who makes a difference on each unit of special teams.

The Jaguars are set to lose two players in free agency: right tackle Jawaan Taylor has agreed to sign with Kansas City , and blocking tight end Chris Manhertz is headed to Denver.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

