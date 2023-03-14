The 10 Best Pleated Skirts, According to Stylists

Welcome to The Essentials , our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, the key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Pleated skirts have been a wardrobe staple for over a century. In the 1920s, pleats were strategically sewn into skirts to give women extra room for walking. Now, a century later, creases are embraced for their classic cool factor. Rest assured that the best pleated skirts of today go beyond the tartan-clad parochial school versions from your childhood (although those are having a trendy renaissance). Look to the plaid and punky options by the British-based, Bulgarian-inspired Chopova Lowena, which stylist Tyler Minor praises for "[giving] us a much different approach on the pleated skirt through bold colors and prints."

But it's not just indie labels updating the humble pleated number: Legacy fashion homes are also offering a redux. "Christian Dior's Spring Summer 2023 collection offers many beautiful examples of timeless pleated skirts," describes Minor, directing you to the midi iterations crafted from multi-fold leather and breezy cotton. And there's Miu Miu, too, which kick-started a pleated micro miniskirt movement last spring but lengthened its hemlines to just-below-the-knee this season.

Pleated skirts on Spring/Summer 2023 runways at Peter Do, Miu Miu, Chopova Lowena, and Christian Dior. (Image credit: Getty)

As you can tell, Spring 2023's variations on pleating run the gamut. Ahead, more insight from Minor and fellow stylist and creative director, Mary Fellowes on the best pleated skirts to shop right now—from miniature accordion creases at J. Crew, luxe leather creases at Alice + Olivia, and twirl-ready silk styles at Banana Republic.

The Best Pleated Skirts

The Best Overall

J. Crew Pleated Pull-On Midi Skirt

A no-fuss pleated midi—like J. Crew's multi-creased black number here—is a solid, classic option to have in your wardrobe. Minor concurs: "I've always been a fan of an accordion-pleated skirt. It's so versatile and a great staple to have in your closet." It's a reliable option to have in your workwear rotation, too. "It's so easy to wear to the office with a nice short sleeve sweater or beautiful knit top," the stylist shares.

The Best Pleated Leather Skirt

Alice + Olivia Carter Faux Leather Pleated Skirt

For a mini-length pleated number like Alice + Olivia's faux leather beauty, Fellowes encourages you to juxtapose the inherent femininity of the skirt with an aesthetic on the opposite end of the style spectrum—think of pieces a bit tough and grunge-y or with a masculine feel. That might look like "[going] boyish on top and with your shoes, so a boxy t-shirt and brogues or else chunky boots," advises the celebrity stylist, whose clients include Olivia Colman, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "Or else, for hotter weather, a camisole and chunky platform sporty sandals."

The Designer Dupe

Mango Pleated Midi Skirt

This micro-creased skirt from Mango is reminiscent of Issey Miyake's plissé work from the designer's Pleats Please line—which makes it an instant buy for those with an eye for designer aesthetics but, unfortunately, not a luxury-leaning budget. You can opt for a matchy-matchy moment by teaming the midi skirt with Mango's matching pleated blouse in lavender (hey, that's one of spring 2023's color trends !). But, as Fellowes advises, then consider adding an edgier element. "Midi skirts need toughening up or else cutting through the ultra-delicate femininity," says the stylist, "so add chunky biker boots."

The Punk Option

Chopova Lowena Penstemon Mixed Plaid Belted Skirt

Here she is, in all her pleated, plaid, and folk-meets-grunge glory: Chopova Lowena's skirt, beloved by all your favorite fashion influencers and trendsetters. Certainly not an option for minimalists or under-the-radar dressers, this multi-tartan option with a statement bejeweled-buckle belt is for those with an unapologetic approach to style. Play it simple and team this midi skirt with a white baby tee and your favorite pair of trusty loafers. Oh, and pile on lots of silver jewelry to coordinate with the iconic silver carabiners clasps.

The Work-Ready Option Simply Vera Vera Wang Pleated Skirt

Here's another pleated skirt to add to your in-office lineup. This ivory style by Simply Vera Vera Wang is the epitome of an effortlessly polished piece—it's straightforward and simple, but still possesses undeniable cool-girl flair. As for styling this twirl-ready option, Fellowes has an idea: "I'd pair it with over-the-knee round-toe boots with a block heel, bring the skirt down to the hip so it's low-slung, and throw an oversize shirt over it. And then belt the shirt at the waist."

The Vintage-Inspired Style H&M Pleated Skirt

If you like your wardrobe to have a vintage, from-another-era feel, H&M's floral midi is an option to consider. Its yellow-tinted pattern and airy pleats create a 1970s-esque bohemian spirit that's sure to put you in the right groovy state of mind. But when styling a pleated skirt with a throwback feel, Fellowes advises you "always avoid anything that looks retro. So, no boxy tops, no dainty or round-toe pumps." Instead, the stylist recommends you "add some grunge or punk vibes or keep the look androgynous." For the latter, an oversized blazer will do the trick.

Best Denim Pleated Skirt REMAIN Birger Christensen Canima Mini Skirt

Next up is this pleated jean mini from Copenhagen-based REMAIN Birger Christensen. Fabricated from denim that was spun from organic cotton and created without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, it's an all-around feel-good option to add to your cart. And Minor encourages you to lean into the silhouette's flirty, early-aughts nature when crafting an outfit. "If you opt for the pleated mini skirt, stick to the Y2k vibes: Wear a cropped suit vest as a top or a tasteful cropped tank," offers the celebrity stylist.

Best Printed Pleated Skirt Banana Republic Pleated Maxi Skirt

A floor-grazing skirt done in accordion pleats, like Banana Republic's maxi, means lots of flounce, frill, and fabric. (Think of what it would look like mid-twirl—oh, the drama!) So, to ensure the statement skirt doesn't completely overpower your outfit or teeter it into costume territory, you'll want to pay careful attention to your styling. Fellowes advises you to reach for more understated and less flashy pieces—like " cowboy boots and a boyish denim jacket ," which, together with a pleated maxi skirt, create a casual and down-to-earth Western feel.

The Best Preppy Pleated Skirt Lauren Ralph Lauren Pleated Georgette Skirt

"Pleated midis and maxis are so easy to style," says Minor, ever the fashion optimist. Take this navy option Lauren Ralph Lauren that hits just above the knee. His advice on putting together an outfit? Keep it simple. "You can never go wrong with a classic white t-shirt tucked in or a beautiful satin tank," the stylist says. Another option is to lean into the pleated skirt's inherent preppy vibe: Opt for a half-tucked white button-down and—surprise, surprise—a pair of loafers with matching navy socks on display.

The Best Pleated Tennis Skirt Lucky in Love Pleated Performance Tennis Skirt

This one is for all the tennis-playing, sporty shoppers—or active trend-watchers familiar with #Tenniscore, a fashion aesthetic that's exactly what it sounds like! Lucky in Love's pleated tennis skirt is made of a stretchy, performance-proof polyester and spandex blend so you can move freely, both on the court and off. As for how to style a pleated tennis skirt, you can go with the obvious athleisure route: a polo top and sneakers, for instance. But if you like your outfits to feel more unexpected and novel, try a romantic corset top and kitten heels as a casual cocktail-ready look.

Meet the Experts