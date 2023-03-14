Doing Her! ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Style Evolution: See Photos Then and Now

A fashionista! A lot of things have changed ever since Sister Wives fans met Christine Brown when the show first premiered in 2010 – including the TLC star’s style.

Though fans have always adored the Cooking With Just Christine host’s great sense of fashion, she totally overhauled her style after splitting with ex Kody Brown in November 2021. The pair spiritually wed in 1994.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star shared in a statement posted to Instagram announcing the couple’s breakup. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

While the mom of six has always sported athleisure, flowy dresses and more casual garb, Christine seemingly embraced her newfound sense of freedom by incorporating more fitted pieces – including skirts, dresses and tops – into her everyday wardrobe. Additionally, the reality star has shown her love for dressing in costume, like when she threw a special themed birthday party for herself in April 2022, in which she donned a stunning black and gold flapper dress.

“I hosted a 1920’s themed Murder Mystery dinner party and it was AMAZING!” she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram at the time. “The costumes, the conversations, the accusations, all of it! We may be addicted to them now!”

Christine’s style evolved even further after she revealed she was ready to start dating again, as multiple Instagram photos show her rocking a leather jacket, skinny jeans and other edgier clothing items.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, the Utah native introduced her new boyfriend, David Woolley, to her fans via Instagram, captioning a sweet carousel of photos, “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Christine’s style evolution!