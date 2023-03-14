Open in App
Charlotte, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers reportedly 'really comfortable' with 2 2023 QB prospects

By Anthony Rizzuti,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtWSE_0lIjiIzR00

Whether or not the Carolina Panthers are certain about who they want atop the 2023 NFL draft is still a question to many—perhaps even to themselves. But they at least have a rough idea, right?

That’s what MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer believes. During his appearance on Monday’s episode of The Dan Patrick Show, Breer said the Panthers were aggressive in trading up to the No. 1 overall pick because they’re comfortable, to this point, with at least two of the class’ top quarterback prospects.

“This allows the Panthers to look at all four guys,” he stated. “My understanding is that they’re really comfortable with two of them. And now they’re gonna see if they can add a third to that group—which could influence maybe a trade back down a spot or two. But one way or the other, they feel like they control the board right now . . . “

So, who does he feel those two guys are? Host Dan Patrick then asked Breer precisely that.

“I don’t know this for a fact,” he replied. “My guess would be the the two would be Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. And I think there’s interest in [Will] Levis, I think there’s interest in Anthony Richardson. I think they’re gonna see whether or not—over the next six weeks and sitting down and talking with these kids and watching them throw live and all that.

“And I’d expect they’re gonna have a big contingent—that goes out and sees CJ Stroud throw live in Columbus, and see Will Levis throw live in Lexington and Anthony Richardson in Gainesville and Bryce Young in Tuscaloosa. They’re gonna see if there’s a third guy good enough to join that group.”

That tour of pro days begins on Wednesday, March 22, with Stroud in Columbus.

