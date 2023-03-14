‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Barry Plath Joined by Kids on Family Vacation Amid Kim Divorce

Courtesy of Lydia Plath/Instagram (1); TLC (2)

Leaning on family. Welcome to Plathville stars Lydia Plath, Micah Plath, Barry Plath and Isaac Plath enjoyed a family vacation amid Barry and Kim Plath’s divorce.

“A fun family vacation to celebrate these 3 wonderful men!” Lydia, 19, wrote alongside a photo of Micah, 22, Barry, 55, and her grandfather via Instagram on Monday, March 12. “I guess amazing people are born in March! Yeah… I can’t really explain what’s going on in some of these pictures.”

In addition to the photo of the birthday boys, the post included snaps and videos of several of their family members swimming, Micah playing pool and a closeup of a birthday cake.

The family took the trip nearly eight months after Barry and Kim, 50, announced their separation after 24 years of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the former couple told People in June 2022. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Since calling it quits, Barry and Kim have kept their distance and seemingly have chosen to not spend family time together with their kids.

In December 2022, they celebrated Christmas apart as Barry spent the holiday with their daughter Moriah and Isaac. Meanwhile, the Plath matriarch didn’t appear to take part in the festivities.

Barry and Kim announced their split after they shared insight into the problems in their relationship during season 4 of the TLC show, which aired from May until July 2022.

“Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” Kim revealed during the June 7 episode. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there. I’m unpacking and kind of getting settled in for a couple of days to stay at the farm, which is where we raised all of our children, and I guess I’m feeling, you know, like I never thought it would be like this. It’s very different from what I ever, how I ever thought it would be. It’s just, it’s a time of a lot of change right now and I’m not sure exactly what that’s gonna look like.”

The TV personality added, “Barry tried for a little bit but at some point, I felt like he’s not really trying. As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying and once I realized that, I feel like emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there’s no way it’s gonna work.”