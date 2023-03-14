Aftershock Festival Continues To Outdo Itself With Impressive Lineup

Photo: Getty Images Europe

Aftershock is without a doubt one of the premiere rock festivals in the country, and it seems to continue to outdo itself year after year with impressive lineups . The 2023 lineup is as stacked as it gets, with headliners including Tool, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, Korn, Incubus, Limp Bizkit, Avenged Sevenfold, Limp Bizkit , and Godsmack during the four-day event. The rest of the nearly 100-act bill also features names like Megadeth, AFI, Coheed and Cambria, Corey Taylor, Converge, Deafheaven , and more.

Aftershock 2023 is set to go down October 5-8 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA, and tickets are on sale now through the festival's official website . Check out the full lineup below.

Thursday, October 5: Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., DeathByRomy, Beauty School Dropout, Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Pinkshift, Thousand Below, Starbenders, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, Letdown.

Friday, October 6: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, Fire From the Gods, Polaris, Rain City Drive, Gideon, Currents, Varials, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Tallah, HANABIE., Widow7, Death Valley Dreams

Saturday, October 7: Korn, Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, Boston Manor, Fame on Fire, Catch Your Breath, Ten56., Reddstar, Holy Wars, '68, Ithaca, Devil's Cut, Traitors, Fox Lake, All Waves, As You Were

Sunday, October 8: Guns N’ Roses, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, Movements, Ayron Jones, You Me At Six, Dead Poet Society, Austin Meade, Alpha Wolf, Jehnny Beth, Redlight King, Tigercub, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Gnome, Luna Aura, Asava