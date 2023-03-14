Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
iHeartRadio

Aftershock Festival Continues To Outdo Itself With Impressive Lineup

By Katrina Nattress,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApiOg_0lIjfHHl00
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Aftershock is without a doubt one of the premiere rock festivals in the country, and it seems to continue to outdo itself year after year with impressive lineups . The 2023 lineup is as stacked as it gets, with headliners including Tool, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, Korn, Incubus, Limp Bizkit, Avenged Sevenfold, Limp Bizkit , and Godsmack during the four-day event. The rest of the nearly 100-act bill also features names like Megadeth, AFI, Coheed and Cambria, Corey Taylor, Converge, Deafheaven , and more.

Aftershock 2023 is set to go down October 5-8 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA, and tickets are on sale now through the festival's official website . Check out the full lineup below.

Thursday, October 5: Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., DeathByRomy, Beauty School Dropout, Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Pinkshift, Thousand Below, Starbenders, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, Letdown.

Friday, October 6: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, Fire From the Gods, Polaris, Rain City Drive, Gideon, Currents, Varials, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Tallah, HANABIE., Widow7, Death Valley Dreams

Saturday, October 7: Korn, Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, Boston Manor, Fame on Fire, Catch Your Breath, Ten56., Reddstar, Holy Wars, '68, Ithaca, Devil's Cut, Traitors, Fox Lake, All Waves, As You Were

Sunday, October 8: Guns N’ Roses, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, Movements, Ayron Jones, You Me At Six, Dead Poet Society, Austin Meade, Alpha Wolf, Jehnny Beth, Redlight King, Tigercub, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Gnome, Luna Aura, Asava

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
Yuba City’s Justin’s Kitchen closing after nearly a decade in business
Yuba City, CA3 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in California
Plymouth, CA7 days ago
Sunken boat that posed navigational hazard pulled out of Sacramento River Deep Water Channel
Rio Vista, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A New Restaurant, Celeste, Is Coming to Vacaville
Vacaville, CA4 days ago
Car seen submerged in Sacramento River near weir is abandoned, CHP says
Sacramento, CA5 days ago
Four people arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in East Sacramento
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
Police: Bay Area driver in deadly hit-and-run had history of DUI
Pittsburg, CA3 days ago
Woman arrested after high-speed chase on Highway 50 from Placerville to Folsom
Placerville, CA3 days ago
Two dead, one injured in Stockton shooting
Stockton, CA2 days ago
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for 4 wanted individuals
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
Spillways open at Northern California dams after heavy rainfall
Oroville, CA9 days ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA10 days ago
Sacramento Fast Lane Highway Collision Causes Injuries
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Woman crushed to death by car in North Highlands
Sacramento, CA7 days ago
DUI confirmed in Granite Bay crash that killed 4 men, officials say
Granite Bay, CA4 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed in North Highlands; DUI suspect arrested
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
Nearly 20 days trapped, Camptonville neighbors ask Yuba County officials to clear snow-covered roads
Camptonville, CA5 days ago
Suspect arrested following standoff in Sac County
Carmichael, CA3 days ago
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Stockton, police say
Stockton, CA5 days ago
Sacramento residents can apply for $500 monthly payments. Here are the requirements and how to apply
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Evacuation warnings, orders issued in Northern California communities due to possible flooding
Sutter Creek, CA5 days ago
Photos: planes overturned by high winds at Concord airport
Concord, CA5 days ago
Evacuation warning issued in Manteca due to possible flooding
Manteca, CA3 days ago
Teen rescued from alleged human trafficker in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA5 days ago
Tracy residents call on county officials to help stop ongoing floods
Tracy, CA6 days ago
Sacramento Woman Arrested in Connection to Fentanyl Overdose Death in Placer County
Sacramento, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy