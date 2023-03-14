Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Coors Light launches beer-flavored popsicle in time for March Madness

By Dylan AbadRussell Falcon,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQ200_0lIjKdXi00

(WFLA) — Just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Coors Light is unveiling its new non-alcoholic “Coors-icles” — a frozen beer-flavored treat for basketball and Coors Light fans ages 21 and older.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can buy Coors-icles online, while supplies last. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles every weekday at noon ET through March 24.

The company said Coors-icles will only be available during the tournament season.

Coors Light is also giving away six-packs of Coors-icles now through April 3. One hundred winners will be selected after the final game on April 4, according to the brand. Find out how to enter here.

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its announcement. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

The popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the tournament, Coors says.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead after a wreck in Texas County
Hooker, OK5 hours ago
One dead in downtown Amarillo after man runs red light
Amarillo, TX10 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Bell County drowning victim identified
Temple, TX2 days ago
Amarillo FD: structure fire in East Amarillo
Amarillo, TX8 hours ago
After deadly shootings, Miami Beach sets spring break curfew
Miami Beach, FL10 hours ago
Some Gerber infant formulas recalled over bacteria concerns
Eau Claire, WI7 hours ago
Willie Cager, UTEP basketball legend, dead at 81
El Paso, TX4 hours ago
Sister-Bear Foundation releases first quarter 2023 grants
Amarillo, TX4 hours ago
Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to termination hearing: reports
Memphis, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy