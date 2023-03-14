Novo Nordisk to Cut Insulin Prices by Up to 75%

TUESDAY, March 14, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Novo Nordisk Inc. on Tuesday became the third drug company to say it will slash prices on some of its insulin products.
Starting in January 2024, there will be a 75% price cut for NovoLog and NovoLog Mix 70/30, while Novolin and Levemir will see cuts of 65%, the Danish pharmaceutical giant announced in a news release.
“We have been working to develop a sustainable path forward that balances patient affordability, market dynamics, and evolving policy changes,” said Steve Albers, senior vice president of market access & public affairs at Novo Nordisk. “Novo Nordisk remains committed to ensuring patients living with diabetes can afford our insulins, a responsibility we take seriously.”
Unbranded pre-filled insulin pens, vials of long-acting and short-acting insulin and pre-mixed insulin products will also receive cuts that match the lowered price of their branded products, the company noted.
The news follows a similar move made by drugmaker Eli Lilly, which said earlier this month that it will cut insulin prices by 70%. Eli Lilly will also limit out-of-pocket costs for customers to $35 per month.
Comments / 0