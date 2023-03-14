Open in App
WKRG News 5

Chipotle adds new protein option to menus worldwide

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyBcK_0lIizgaH00

( KTLA ) – Chipotle customers can now customize their tacos, burritos, salads and quesadillas with a new protein option.

The chain announced Tuesday that restaurants worldwide will be adding chicken al pastor to menus for a limited time. The debut of chicken al pastor marks the first time Chipotle launched a new menu innovation globally, a news release said.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxZOR_0lIizgaH00
Chicken al pastor is a new, craveable protein at Chipotle featuring the savory, satisfying flavor of adobo, Morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime. (Chipotle)

The company didn’t announce how long chicken al pastor would be available. Chipotle has been testing the item since at least Sept. 2022, when customers at restaurants across Denver and Indianapolis were given a preview of the new protein, Nexstar’s KDAF reported at the time.

Chipotle gives in, will allow customers to order viral quesadilla ‘hack’

“Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“We’ve put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It’s where fire meets flavor.”

Chipotle also announced that customers who order the chicken al pastor through the Chipotle app or website from March 16 to 26 wouldn’t be charged any delivery fees.

News of the new protein also comes shortly after Chipotle announced another addition to its menu — a steak quesadilla with veggies, extras and sauces — after the idea for the item gained popularity on TikTok earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 dead in head-on crash on U.S. 29, 1 driver unidentified: Florida Hwy. Patrol
Molino, FL2 days ago
Alabama football player had drugs, weapon and cash in car
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Three Alabama men arrested for firing shots at Panama City Beach bar
Panama City Beach, FL6 hours ago
Man kills both parents during argument in Spanish Fort neighborhood: BCSO
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
After deadly shootings, Miami Beach sets spring break curfew
Miami Beach, FL7 hours ago
Can a college savings account change a child’s trajectory?
Oakland, CA12 hours ago
Saraland Police still searching for missing 60-year-old man 1 year later
Saraland, AL2 days ago
Los Angeles residents getting mystery Uber Eats deliveries
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident at Florida Air Reserve Base
Homestead, FL2 days ago
Michael Cohen says he will appear as rebuttal witness at Manhattan DA office on Monday
Manhattan, NY8 hours ago
Trump attorney says ‘there won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago’ if he’s indicted in NY
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI10 hours ago
FREEZE WARNING: Sunday night into Monday
Mobile, AL5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy