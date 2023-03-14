Open in App
Chipotle adds new protein option to menus worldwide

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago

( KTLA ) – Chipotle customers can now customize their tacos, burritos, salads and quesadillas with a new protein option.

The chain announced Tuesday that restaurants worldwide will be adding chicken al pastor to menus for a limited time. The debut of chicken al pastor marks the first time Chipotle launched a new menu innovation globally, a news release said.

Chicken al pastor is a new, craveable protein at Chipotle featuring the savory, satisfying flavor of adobo, Morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime. (Chipotle)

The company didn’t announce how long chicken al pastor would be available. Chipotle has been testing the item since at least Sept. 2022, when customers at restaurants across Denver and Indianapolis were given a preview of the new protein, Nexstar’s KDAF reported at the time.

First Vietnamese tire company in America calls S.C. home, creating over 1000 jobs

“Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“We’ve put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It’s where fire meets flavor.”

Chipotle also announced that customers who order the chicken al pastor through the Chipotle app or website from March 16 to 26 wouldn’t be charged any delivery fees.

News of the new protein also comes shortly after Chipotle announced another addition to its menu — a steak quesadilla with veggies, extras and sauces — after the idea for the item gained popularity on TikTok earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

