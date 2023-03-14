Open in App
WVNS

Coors Light launches beer-flavored popsicle in time for March Madness

By Russell FalconDylan Abad,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TacSV_0lIixOot00

( WFLA ) — Just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Coors Light is unveiling its new non-alcoholic “ Coors-icles ” — a frozen beer-flavored treat for basketball and Coors Light fans ages 21 and older.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can buy Coors-icles online, while supplies last. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles every weekday at noon ET through March 24.

(Credit: Coors Light)

The company said Coors-icles will only be available during the tournament season.

Coors Light is also giving away six-packs of Coors-icles now through April 3. One hundred winners will be selected after the final game on April 4, according to the brand. Find out how to enter here .

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its announcement . “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

The popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the tournament, Coors says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for allegedly biting the tip off of another man’s finger in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV5 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT16 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash
Bluefield, WV3 days ago
Marshall AD calls New York Times reporting on son’s involvement in Alabama shooting ‘demonstrably false’
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
Big 12, NFL partnering for Big 12 Pro Day in 2024
Frisco, TX4 days ago
Biden to unveil executive order to increase background checks on gun sales
Monterey Park, CA5 days ago
WVU hoops falls to Maryland in NCAA Tournament
Morgantown, WV3 days ago
What’s the status of the US death penalty?
New York City, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy