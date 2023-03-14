LSU gymnastics ranks in top 10 in all 4 events in Week 10

Editor’s Note: The following is an official press release courtesy of LSU’s athletics department.

BATON ROUGE – The No. 6 LSU Gymnastics team (8-5, 5-3 SEC) placed in the top-10 for the eighth consecutive week in the week 10 Road To National rankings following the team’s 198.025-196.450 victory over West Virginia on Friday night.

LSU owns an NQS of 197.780, which is the average of a team’s top six scores, three of which must be away and the highest score dropped. The Tigers six scores are 198.100, 198.025 and 197.700 from home meets and 197.975, 197.700 and 197.500 away from the PMAC.

The Tigers defeated West Virginia with their second highest score this season in a historical regular season finale on Friday night to improve their NQS and hold their place at sixth. The squad also owns top-10 rankings across all four events for the second time this season as they place third on vault, fourth on floor, eighth on bars and ninth on beam.

LSU owns a NQS of 49.495 on vault, 49.415 on bars, 49.395 on beam and 49.560 on floor.

Junior Haleigh Bryant continues to be one of the top gymnasts in the nation as she ranks third in the country. The junior holds the No. 1 spot on vault with her NQS of 9.980 and also ranks in the top-25 on bars, beam and floor.

Sophomore Aleah Finnegan placed fourth on beam and floor, sixth on beam and thirteenth in the all-around.

The Tigers rank second in the conference, only behind Florida. The squad placed first in the conference on vault and floor.

LSU earned the number two seed as they head to the SEC Championships this week on Saturday, March 18, in Duluth, Georgia. The team will compete in the evening session alongside top seeded Florida, third seeded Kentucky and fourth seeded Alabama at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.