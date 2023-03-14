P.O. Joseph Ready for Return to Penguins' Lineup

With Dmitry Kulikov out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, P.O. Joseph returns to claim his role.

PITTSBURGH - It was announced by head coach Mike Sullivan that Dmitry Kulikov will be out of the Pittsburgh Penguins' lineup week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Kulikov is a new comer acquired by the Penguins at the NHL’s trade deadline and has appeared in four game since the deal.

When Kulikov arrived, he took a role on the third line in place of P.O. Joseph who has been having an outstanding breakout season.

Joseph was a regular in the lineup playing in 59 games for 17 points (4G-13A).

With Kulikov out on a week-to-week basis, Joseph slots back into his normal position after being healthy scratched for the last handful of games.

“I just want to come in and help the team as much as I can,” Joseph said ahead of his likely return to the lineup.

Whether or not he is playing with his teammates, Joseph’s first concern is the success of his team.

With Joseph healthy scratched, the Penguins went 2-0-1, including a huge win over the New York Rangers.

“We’re winning, so I don’t really care about anything else,” Joseph said. “I just want to compete hard on the ice.”

Joseph has been putting together a great season, but there is still some room for him to grow not only in his game, but in his body size.

When asked what the coaching staff may have suggested he do individually while out of the lineup, Joseph said it all starts in the gym… and at lunch.

“First of all how I can eat more,” Joseph said clocking in at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. “Work starts in the gym. Try and get stronger in the gym. Help the team win whenever I have the chance to come back.”

It looks like that chance is here again for Joseph with Kulikov’s injury and everyone is excited to see what he can bring.

“These guys are competitive guys, they want to be in the lineup,” Mike Sullivan said. “He handled it extremely well. He keeps himself ready. That’s what our expectation is.”

Joseph returns to the lineup to take on the team he grew up rooting for in the Montreal Canadiens.

After an important contest against the Canadiens, the Penguins travel to New York for two more high-profile bouts with the Rangers.

