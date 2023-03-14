Thronateeska to recognize social workers in conjunction with DEA drug exhibit in Albany

Angie Jones, DEA education manager for a drug exhibit on display at the Thronateeska Heritage Center, stands in front of a resources section that offers help for those battling substance abuse issues and their loved ones. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The first of a series of events tied to a drug exhibit on display in Albany will focus on the role of social workers in helping those with substance abuse issues.

On Tuesday, the Thronateeska Heritage Center will host workers with area agencies in honor of Social Work Month. The event, with the theme “Social Work Breaks Barriers,” starts at 6 p.m. in the Chautauqua Room, with a program followed by a tour of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s traveling exhibit.