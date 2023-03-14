Open in App
Schenectady, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Gazette

Images: Schenectady High’s Little Shop of Horrors rehearsal (1 video, 19 photos)

By Erica Miller,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00waPX_0lIijtF800
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady High School students are set to perform the musical “Little Shop of Horrors this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Schenectady High School auditorium.

A look at rehearsals – 19 photos – from our Erica Miller. Video from our Natasha Vaugh-Holdridge. Watch soon for Natasha’s story on the production.

.

Part 1 (10 photos) – Click arrow or tap

.

.

@dgazette Schenectady High School Little Shop of Horrors rehearsal- 3/13/23 – More at DailyGazette.com #Schenectady #SchenectadyNY #highschool #highschoolmusical ♬ original sound – Daily Gazette

.

.

Part 2 (9 photos) – Click arrow or tap

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ex1P1_0lIijtF800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thCG5_0lIijtF800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3TcZ_0lIijtF800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MksyZ_0lIijtF800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnKTI_0lIijtF800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jtp05_0lIijtF800
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Schenectady, NY newsLocal Schenectady, NY
Stabbing on CDTA bus sends one to the hospital
Schenectady, NY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘The Voice’ winner to perform in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY4 days ago
Former “Cash Cab,” host Ben Bailey coming to Cohoes
Cohoes, NY3 days ago
NYSP: Cohoes man makes bomb threat at a daycare center
Clifton Park, NY2 days ago
Crossgates Mall closed on Tuesday
Guilderland, NY5 days ago
True crime media helps shine light on local cases
East Greenbush, NY4 days ago
Ballston Spa construction owner accused of damaging building with skid steer
Glenville, NY3 days ago
Upstate Man Captures 1 in a Million Sighting on Dashboard Cam
Palenville, NY4 days ago
Catskill man accused of raping 13-year-old
Catskill, NY3 days ago
Two arrested after incident at Queensbury hotel
Queensbury, NY3 days ago
Police want Help Locating a Missing Woman in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY5 days ago
NYSP: Albany man throws loaded gun out of a moving car
Albany, NY2 days ago
Woman pushed in midday robbery in Greenwich Village; trio sought
Greenwich, NY5 days ago
Code blue declared in Albany
Albany, NY5 days ago
Capital Region snow emergencies for March 13-14 storm
North Greenbush, NY6 days ago
Teen critically injured in East Berne snowmobile accident
East Berne, NY4 days ago
18-year-old dies in snowmobile crash, police investigate
Gloversville, NY4 days ago
RPD: Man arrested after firing gun at family gathering
Rotterdam, NY6 days ago
Broken headlight leads to drug arrest for Albany man, say deputies
Albany, NY2 days ago
Major water break reported in Rensselaer
Rensselaer, NY6 days ago
Glens Falls man arrested again for DWI
Glens Falls, NY7 days ago
3/13/23: Major Winter Storm Arrives Overnight
Albany, NY6 days ago
Dolgeville Woman Arrested On Fraud Charges
Dolgeville, NY3 days ago
SP: Clifton Park man drives high in car full of drugs
Clifton Park, NY9 days ago
Florida 8-year-old accused of cutting another child’s throat
Albany, NY5 days ago
Albany County declares state of emergency due to storm
Albany, NY6 days ago
Pedestrian killed after accident involving Amtrak train
Nelliston, NY4 days ago
Stolen vehicle suspect from Altamont deported from Canada
Altamont, NY4 days ago
Albany man accused of setting victim on fire
Albany, NY12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy