18-Year-Old Bricktown Stabbing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

An 18-year-old suspect has pleaded not guilty to the mass stabbing at a Bricktown nightclub in February.

Oklahoma City Police said 18-year old Brandon Johnson was arrested on a warrant related to the incident that occurred on Feb. 27.

At around 1:30 a.m. at the Pink Parrot nightclub, officers who were outside of the club for security measures witnessed a fight break out.

Officers reported that two people with stab wounds were profusely bleeding. They also witnessed several injured people exiting the club. Those officers immediately engaged in life-saving measures, according to police.

A total of eight people were injured in the stabbing, two were critically injured and the other six sustained minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported.

Police initially took a 19-year-old man in custody on Feb. 26, but he was released after questioning determined he wasn't the suspect.

Johnson’s preliminary hearing conference is set for April 6.