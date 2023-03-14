Will Ferrell Tackles 72-Ounce Steak-Eating Challenge At Texas Steakhouse

Photo: Getty Images

Will Ferrell was welcomed to the Lone Star State with a Texas-sized steak challenge!

The Step Brothers star is reportedly in town to film a road trip documentary, MySanAntonio reports. He was spotted at the Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery in Amarillo over the weekend, as seen on the restaurant's official Facebook page. Donned in Sherlock Holmes attire, Ferrell participated in the restaurant's 72-ounce steak challenge , in which hopefuls are required to eat a 72-ounce steak, a shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and buttered bread roll in one hour.

The Big Texan went live on social media when the Anchorman star was in the building, but it's unclear if he successfully completed the challenge or not. Those who can't finish the meal in the allotted time have to pay the price of the meal, $72.

Also on his trip to Texas, Ferrell stopped by Clothez Exchange. A spokesman for the store opened up about the experience. "He decided he wanted to stop at a thrift store. So he Googled thrift stores and we were the first to come up. He bought some jewelry, socks, and a t-shirt," the spokesperson told ABC 7 .

He also stopped for lunch at Mexico Lindo, where he ordered a Guadalajara plate. "(He was) very humble and down to earth. Sweet to all the staff, as well as his crew," the restaurant told the news outlet.

Ferrell is reportedly traveling across the U.S. for an upcoming documentary.