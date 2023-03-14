Sky Em League girls basketball 2022-23: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Sky Em League girls basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2022-23 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches

SKY EM LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL 2022-23

Co-players of the year: Kate Miles, Marshfield; Faith Marshall, Junction City

Co-coaches of the year: Doug Miles, Marshfield; Meredith Laing, Marist Catholic

First team

Kate Miles, Marshfield, senior

Faith Marshall, Junction City, senior

Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic, senior

Paige Macduff, Marshfield, junior

Ashlynn Long, Junction City, senior

Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, sophomore

Trinity Barker, Marshfield, senior

Second team

Parker Doerr, Marist Catholic, freshman

Madison Holmes, Marist Catholic, senior

Kendra Evans, Junction City, senior

Gracie Peach, Marshfield, junior

Elise Hartle, Junction City, sophomore

Carley Lucero, North Bend, freshman

Honorable mention

Mariah Bailey, Cottage Grove, freshman

Jaylee Lima, Cottage Grove, junior

Addrianna Glenn, Cottage Grove, senior

Avy Roundy, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Erika McClintock, North Bend, freshman

Logan Zolezzi, Cottage Grove, senior

Defensive team

Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic, senior

Jaylee Lima, Cottage Grove, junior

Faith Marshall, Junction City, senior

Carley Lucero, North Bend, freshman

Gracie Peach, Marshfield, junior

