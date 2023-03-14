Sky Em League girls basketball 2022-23: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Sky Em League girls basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2022-23 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SKY EM LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL 2022-23
Co-players of the year: Kate Miles, Marshfield; Faith Marshall, Junction City
Co-coaches of the year: Doug Miles, Marshfield; Meredith Laing, Marist Catholic
First team
Kate Miles, Marshfield, senior
Faith Marshall, Junction City, senior
Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic, senior
Paige Macduff, Marshfield, junior
Ashlynn Long, Junction City, senior
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, sophomore
Trinity Barker, Marshfield, senior
Second team
Parker Doerr, Marist Catholic, freshman
Madison Holmes, Marist Catholic, senior
Kendra Evans, Junction City, senior
Gracie Peach, Marshfield, junior
Elise Hartle, Junction City, sophomore
Carley Lucero, North Bend, freshman
Honorable mention
Mariah Bailey, Cottage Grove, freshman
Jaylee Lima, Cottage Grove, junior
Addrianna Glenn, Cottage Grove, senior
Avy Roundy, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Erika McClintock, North Bend, freshman
Logan Zolezzi, Cottage Grove, senior
Defensive team
Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic, senior
Jaylee Lima, Cottage Grove, junior
Faith Marshall, Junction City, senior
Carley Lucero, North Bend, freshman
Gracie Peach, Marshfield, junior
