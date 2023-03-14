Open in App
City Park Jazz announces 2023 summer concert lineup

Get your camping chairs ready, Denverites! The lineup is out for this year's City Park Jazz free outdoor music concerts. The Mile High City tradition will begin on June 4 and the shows will continue through Aug. 6. The concerts are all on Sunday evenings and start at 6 p.m.

The lineup includes Stafford Hunter, a musician who plays trombone and sea shells and who has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards. Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations will perform at City Park on June 11.

Other performers include Wellington Bullings on July 2 and Le Pompe Jazz on Aug. 6.

The full list is as follows:

June 4: Sarah Mount and the Rushmores
June 11: Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations
June 18: Dotsero
June 25: Ritmo Jazz Latino
July 2: Wellington Bullings
July 9: Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy
July 16: 4th Annual Brass Band Extravaganza feat. Guerrilla Fanfare and Bourbon Brass Band
July 23: Otis Taylor
July 30: The Burroughs
August 6: Le Pompe Jazz

City Park Jazz has been a tradition for more than 36 years and draws thousands to the park for each show at the City Park Pavilion.

Learn more at cityparkjazz.org .

