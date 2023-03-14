Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins to re-sign RB Jeff Wilson

By Mike Masala,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150Oil_0lIiRX1000

The Miami Dolphins have been very active over the last week, as they look to build their roster for the 2023 season.

After re-signing Salvon Ahmed and Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins are continuing to return their 2022 backfield, as, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’ve agreed to a deal with Jeff Wilson. The contract is said to be for two years with a max value of $8.2 million.

Wilson, 27, was acquired at last year’s trade deadline in exchange for the Dolphins’ fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. During his eight games in aqua and orange, he rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 94 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions.

He’ll likely split opportunities with Mostert; the latter probably taking the majority.

Miami entered the offseason with four free agent running backs, and now all are back with the exception of Myles Gaskin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Lions to sign ex-Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to one-year deal
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster arrives at Gillette Stadium in Patriots attire
Foxborough, MA2 days ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA6 hours ago
Grade the Steelers signing G Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Panthers fans react to signing of Adam Thielen
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
How do 49ers replace each loss in free agency?
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
3 former Broncos land deals in free agency
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Texans complete the win-win in Laremy Tunsil extension
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Falcons signing WR Mack Hollins to one-year deal
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
New 7-round Steelers mock draft sim hits the mark for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
Taven Bryan 'super motivated' to compete in Colts defense
Indianapolis, IN5 hours ago
NFL draft analyst says Steelers would take DT Mazi Smith in 1st round
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Details of DE Marcus Davenport's contract revealed
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
NC State among teams that have contacted former UNC forward
Chapel Hill, NC8 hours ago
Packers salary cap situation limits potential trade packages with Jets
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS5 hours ago
Patriots showing interest in Rams' Nick Scott
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Colts grab Anthony Richardson in latest Draft Wire mock
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Former Saints first-round WR Brandin Cooks traded for NFL record-tying 4th time
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Jessie Bates, Samaje Perine helped Cody Ford land with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY11 hours ago
Insider: Browns 'won't hesitate to sign' Odell Beckham Jr. at the right price
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Michigan basketball player to enter NCAA transfer portal
Ann Arbor, MI9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy