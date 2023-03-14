Dolphins to re-sign RB Jeff Wilson

The Miami Dolphins have been very active over the last week, as they look to build their roster for the 2023 season.

After re-signing Salvon Ahmed and Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins are continuing to return their 2022 backfield, as, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’ve agreed to a deal with Jeff Wilson. The contract is said to be for two years with a max value of $8.2 million.

Wilson, 27, was acquired at last year’s trade deadline in exchange for the Dolphins’ fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. During his eight games in aqua and orange, he rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 94 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions.

He’ll likely split opportunities with Mostert; the latter probably taking the majority.

Miami entered the offseason with four free agent running backs, and now all are back with the exception of Myles Gaskin.