Open in App
WanderWisdom

Tourist's Phone Falls in Disneyland's 'Snow White's Wishing Well' While Recording and It's Hilarious

By Kathleen Joyce,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnKQv_0lIiOYw400

When you're trying to get that perfect Instagrammable shot on vacation, if you're going to be shooting anywhere near water, be careful. All it takes is a simple jostle or mis-step to send your expensive phone hurtling into the water. If your phone is water-resistant though, well then... things might just get interesting!

Disney cosplayer @toodarling was filming a video at Disneyland's Snow White's Wishing Well when her phone toppled over into the well! Her water-resistant phone kept filming throughout the entire ordeal, though, leading to some hilarious results.

@toodarling

I realize it was dumb to prop my phone on there but we all make mistakes. Please don’t do this on purpose. Cast members deal with enough 😅 Before you ask! Adults can wear costumes to Disney’s special ticketed events, we were there for Princess Night 💕 #disneyland #princessnite #peterpan #snowwhite #thatmademecry

♬ That Made Me Cryyy - thecincomedy

LOL! In a weird twist of fate, this accident ended up creating something genuinely funny, interesting, and memorable. Frankly we're impressed with the phone for not only not dying, but continuing to capture clear video and audio as the curious crowd gathered around, peering down into the well with the funniest expressions of shock and horror on their faces. Many tourists have taken pictures at this wishing well, but how many of them have gotten a shot from inside the well? Even as we laughed at everyone's shocked reactions, we had to admit the underwater quality gave the video a surreal, almost magical, feeling.

This happy phone accident went viral, and tons of people applauded @toodarling for capturing the once-in-a-lifetime shot. "Ok but this video is so dreamy looking! So serendipitous that it landed camera up lol," laughed @artsyanntics. Viewer @plskllllme had to agree: "This is kind of magical though, and I love it." "The magic of the wishing well kept it alive," quipped @amanda_walter_.

Of course, this isn't a shot that guests should try to recreate. In the comments @toodarling explained that she had to get a cast member to help because she wasn't able to reach it herself, and it's clear that she doesn't want to start a trend from her honest mistake. However, we still think the resulting video is amazing and hilarious in so many ways. Now that's a Disneyland video you won't forget anytime soon!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'It started as a joke': SoCal man breaks record for spending 8 years at Disneyland
Anaheim, CA22 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Disney Thrill Ride Shut Down After Disgusting Incident
Orlando, FL11 days ago
Woman dies in fall at Disneyland
Anaheim, CA27 days ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC2 days ago
I'm never taking my family to Disney World for spring break again. Here's why we're totally over it.
Orlando, FL9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy