Tourist's Phone Falls in Disneyland's 'Snow White's Wishing Well' While Recording and It's Hilarious

When you're trying to get that perfect Instagrammable shot on vacation, if you're going to be shooting anywhere near water, be careful. All it takes is a simple jostle or mis-step to send your expensive phone hurtling into the water. If your phone is water-resistant though, well then... things might just get interesting!

Disney cosplayer @toodarling was filming a video at Disneyland's Snow White's Wishing Well when her phone toppled over into the well! Her water-resistant phone kept filming throughout the entire ordeal, though, leading to some hilarious results.

LOL! In a weird twist of fate, this accident ended up creating something genuinely funny, interesting, and memorable. Frankly we're impressed with the phone for not only not dying, but continuing to capture clear video and audio as the curious crowd gathered around, peering down into the well with the funniest expressions of shock and horror on their faces. Many tourists have taken pictures at this wishing well, but how many of them have gotten a shot from inside the well? Even as we laughed at everyone's shocked reactions, we had to admit the underwater quality gave the video a surreal, almost magical, feeling.

This happy phone accident went viral, and tons of people applauded @toodarling for capturing the once-in-a-lifetime shot. "Ok but this video is so dreamy looking! So serendipitous that it landed camera up lol," laughed @artsyanntics. Viewer @plskllllme had to agree: "This is kind of magical though, and I love it." "The magic of the wishing well kept it alive," quipped @amanda_walter_.

Of course, this isn't a shot that guests should try to recreate. In the comments @toodarling explained that she had to get a cast member to help because she wasn't able to reach it herself, and it's clear that she doesn't want to start a trend from her honest mistake. However, we still think the resulting video is amazing and hilarious in so many ways. Now that's a Disneyland video you won't forget anytime soon!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.