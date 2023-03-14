Open in App
New York City, NY
F4WOnline

DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: The Zbyszko brothers at MSG

By Karl Stern,

5 days ago

Karl Stern's history of pro wrestling at Madison Square Garden continues.

I continue my series looking at the history of pro wrestling at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

At this point, we are up to the 1910s where both Stanislaus and Wladek Zbyszko are having a run. Both were world champion wrestlers in the early 1900s and even have a eventual wrestling connection through Harley Race. (Larry Zbyszko, though not related, took his name from them.)

Also on this episode, I talk about Mort Henderson, who made quite a sensation as the Masked Marvel and his match with Joe Stecher.

