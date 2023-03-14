Aaron Rodgers' 'Wish List' For Jets Includes Odell Beckham Jr., per Report

Aaron Rodgers still hasn't announced if he'll be returning for his 19th NFL season this fall.

But if he does put off retirement for another year, he'd apparently like to be surrounded by a handful of familiar faces.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported this Tuesday afternoon that Rodgers has sent a 'wish list' of free agent targets to the New York Jets, a team he's been linked to since the start of the NFL offseason.

The names on Rodgers' list, per Russini, reportedly include former Packers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis. Rodgers would also like to see free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. brought to the New York franchise, Russini says.

Cobb was one of Rodgers' most trusted targets during his first stint with the Packers from 2011 to 2018. After leaving the Green Bay franchise in 2019, Rodgers pushed for the Packers to bring him back in 2021. Cobb returned to Green Bay that offseason.

Lazard, another former Packer, became Rodgers' go-to receiver in 2022 after the departure of longtime Green Bay wideout Davante Adams. Lazard posted a career-high in receiving yards (788) last season. The final Packers player reportedly on Rodgers' list, tight end Marcedes Lewis, has spent the past five years in Green Bay.

Odell Beckham Jr. may be the most intriguing name on Rodgers' supposed wish list, though. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL but has recently been pegged by one NFL executive as " the prize " of the 2023 free agent receiver class.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Jets make the moves Rodgers is supposedly demanding before officially landing the longtime Packers quarterback himself.