Breaking: Darren Waller Dealt To Giants In Blockbuster Trade

The New York Giants expressed their commitment to quarterback Daniel Jones with a new, four-year contract last week.

Now, they're giving Jones a new toy to throw to.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Giants have finalized a trade for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders will receive a third-round draft pick (No. 100 overall) in return, per Adam Schefter .

Waller has spent the past five seasons with the Raiders. Since the start of the 2019 season, his 280 receptions for 3,394 yards rank third among all NFL tight ends.

Waller, a former sixth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, was out of the NFL in 2017 before resurrecting his career with the Raiders. In 2019, he caught 90 passes for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns, then followed it up with 107 grabs for 1,196 yards and nine scores the following season.

Waller has been limited by injuries the past two years, missing a total of 14 games in that span. In 2022, he caught 28 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, missing about half the season due to a hamstring injury.

His trade marks another change to the Raiders' offense heading into Josh McDaniels' second season as head coach. After releasing quarterback Derek Carr in February, the Raiders signed former San Francisco 49er Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday . They also added slot receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Waller, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Raiders last September, will be under contract with the Giants through the 2026 season.

If Waller can get back to full health, he should immediately become one of, if not the top, receiving threats for the Giants. New York's injury-plagued receiving corps didn't see a player catch 60 passes or reach 600 receiving yards last season.