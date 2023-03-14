Open in App
Boulder, CO
Athlon Sports

Five-star Colorado commit Winston Watkins Jr. makes it known he is rocking with Coach Prime and the Buffs

By Kevin Borba,

5 days ago

Deion Sanders is currently in the midst of overtaking college football, and has made his presence felt on the recruiting trail.

Colorado is now in the mix for a handful of top recruits that if it weren't for Coach Prime being at the helm, the Buffs likely wouldn't be catching their attention. One of Sanders' biggest recruiting victories hails from the 2025 class, as five-star wide receiver and brother of Sammy Watkins, Winston Watkins Jr. is the Buffs' marquee commit of the class.

The younger Watkins pass catcher who was at one point committed to Texas A&M was recently interviewed by On3 , and expressed his loyalty to Colorado and Sanders saying:

“As long as Deion is there, Colorado is where I am going,” said Watkins Jr.,. “My commitment is 10 out of 10 right now. As long as Deion is there and Colorado is doing what everyone expects them to do, then I am in. I know Deion can coach and develop players, so I am excited about the future there.”

Both Watkins and Sanders are from Fort Myers, Florida and is another reason that Watkins feels so connect with Coach Prime as he explained:

“He’s from where I’m from and I’ve been looking up to him since I was a child,” Watkins previously told On3. “When I was playing my youth years, they called me Prime Time. They were saying I’d be the next Prime Time. He’s really a big influence on me because I’ve been watching him since I started playing football. He’s one of the best of all time and he’s always going to be that.”

He continued saying:

“Deion Sanders is one of the biggest names to come out of Florida in general, but in my city, he’s the biggest,” he added. “His name will always hold weight where I’m from. He was one of the first to become known and great at what he does.”

This past season at Florida power IMG Academy, Watkins recorded 25 catches for nearly 400 yards averaging over 15 yards per catch, and also added an impressive 10 touchdowns. Sanders and the Buffs have a gem in their 2025 class in Watkins, who 247Sports ranks as the No. 13 player in the country, and adding more talent to compliment him will only help turn this Colorado program around.

