Minneapolis, MN
Report: Kirk Cousins contract restructure adds two void years

By Tyler Forness,

5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings restructured the contract of quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday afternoon to save $16 million in cap space. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Vikings added two void years onto his contract.

Initially, The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling believed that it was only spread across the two current void years that he already has. What this means is that Cousins agreed to adding two void years. NFL teams are allowed to restructure with their players at anytime to move money around, but need the player’s approval to add anything like a void year to the contract.

The move signals that, even though talks aren’t going well right now, spreading the hit out over four years means those talks aren’t dead yet.

