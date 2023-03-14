Open in App
The Hockey News Podcast: Updating the NHL's Coaching Hot Seat

By The Hockey News,

5 days ago

Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens discuss Andrei Svechnikov’s injury, the changes in the Flyers’ front office, who could be on the coaching hot seat and more.

Dallas Eakins was one of the main subjects of debate in Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens' coaching hot seat segment.

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

On this episode of The Hockey News Podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens:

- Andrei Svechnikov is out indefinitely with a knee injury. If it turns out to be season-ending, how will that affect the Carolina Hurricanes?

Andrei Svechnikov Out Indefinitely with Lower-Body Injury (; 8:08)

- Ryan and Mike react to the changes in the front office for the Philadelphia Flyers.

- Only Bruce Boudreau has been fired this season among the NHL's head coaches. Who is currently on the coaching hot seat?

NHL Coaching Hot Seat After the 2023 Trade Deadline (; 18:02)

- They pick their favorite NHL trade deadline acquisitions so far.

- And much more, so check out the full episode.

The Hockey News Podcast: Updating the NHL's Coaching Hot Seat (; 50:36)
