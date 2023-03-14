Open in App
Cook County, IL
See more from this location?
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

[VIDEO] Jussie Smollett’s ‘Attackers’ Re-Enact Staged Brawl

By J. Bachelor,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8Ymu_0lIi9n0Z00

Source: Cook County Sheriff’s Office / Cook County Sheriff’s Office


Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo , the now-infamous brothers who said they were paid by actor Jussie Smollett to carry out a staged mugging, have broken their silence in a new interview.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Drops Bars Claiming He’s Innocent

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Granted Release From Prison To Appeal Hoax Crime Conviction

The 2019 story made waves around the internet when it first broke: Smollett, a former child actor who found new fame as part of the Empire cast, had reportedly been attacked in a vicious hate crime. What began as a flood of concern later turned to doubt, then anger, when it was revealed Smollett had staged the entire incident as a way to raise his public profile.

For his part in the scheme, the disgraced actor was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation and $120,000 in restitution for the overtime spent investigating the case by Chicago police officers.

The ruling was handed down on Smollett by Cook County Judge James Linn, who not only issued the harsh sentence but used the moment to call the former Empire actor out for being an “arrogant, selfish, narcissistic” that did damage to actual victims of hate crimes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
'Senseless and cruel': Wrongfully convicted Chicago brothers denied certificates of innocence
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police officers captured on surveillance searching wrong house
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Whoops! Walgreens robber busted after leaving his wallet at the crime scene, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bond denied for suburban man accused of downtown Naperville shooting
Naperville, IL3 days ago
Mother who lost son to suicide imploring Near North Side high rise to add barriers
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Chicago man held on $5M bond after Zion woman strangled to death
Zion, IL3 days ago
Unable to keep up with attrition, Chicago Police Department may roll out the red carpet for cops who quit
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man charged with groping woman on the Magnificent Mile
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Mariano's robbery • new mayoral poll shows frontrunner • Shaq's 'Big Chicken' comes to Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Prosecutors charge 2 men with murder, six months after deadly lakefront confrontation
Highland Park, IL3 days ago
Chicago woman says squatter has taken over two-flat she owns, and she can't get him out
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Woman charged with leaving multiple messages threatening to kill police officer in Barrington
Barrington, IL1 day ago
2 people shot in car on Chicago’s South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Police: Suburban Popeyes employees open fire on delivery driver over late order
Glenwood, IL3 days ago
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
South Holland, IL1 day ago
Lori Lightfoot confronted by reporter who was booted from press briefings: 'Get the hell out of my city'
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago reporter tells Lori Lightfoot to get the hell out
Chicago, IL3 days ago
IL Man Arrested For Starting Fight With His Family During Funeral
Darien, IL3 days ago
Teens caught with illegal guns in shocking incident at Aurora mall Tuesday
Aurora, IL5 days ago
Leaders of Chicago's LGBTQ community oppose mayoral candidate over anti-LGBTQ actions
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man, teen charged with having guns at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
Aurora, IL5 days ago
Burglary crew drilled through wall to rob bank vault: FBI
Chicago, IL3 days ago
38 stolen catalytic converters found in Chicago man’s car, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Willie Wilson’s credibility dropping among Blacks
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Man, woman rush into Englewood beauty shop for help after being shot
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Princeton Park shooting: Teen boy shot, critically wounded in his own home, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy