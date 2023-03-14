Tom Cruise shares official 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' poster

Tom Cruise is hitting the big screen again for the next installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

On Tuesday, the actor shared the official poster for "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," which features Cruise in the sky with mountains below him.

It's unclear what the new film will be about, but Cruise is set to continue his series role as Ethan Hunt, a super spy and senior field agent for the Impossible Mission Force.

In May 2022, Paramount Pictures released the first teaser trailer for the action-packed film, which shows characters riding on horseback through the desert, driving at top speeds through the streets of Europe and more.

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will hit theaters on July 14. The follow-up eighth installment, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two," is slated for release June 28, 2024.