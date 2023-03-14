Open in App
Arkansas State
REPORT: Michigan State basketball reaches out to Butler transfer Jayden Taylor

By Andrew Brewster,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWomi_0lIi2ccT00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the difficult things about managing a modern college basketball program is finding balance. While Michigan State basketball gears up for the NCAA Tournament, they are also keeping an eye on the NCAA transfer portal.

According to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers, the Spartans are one of many teams in touch with Butler transfer Jayden Taylor.

Taylor is a 6’4″ guard who scored 12.9 points per game this season with the Bulldogs.

