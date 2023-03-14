Man hits patrol unit during chase that led to standoff, Clovis police say

A man is in custody after speeding away from police and causing a SWAT standoff in southeast Fresno.
Officers tried to pull over 29-year-old Mario Ramirez-Romero for speeding on Clovis Avenue near Dakota after 11 Monday night.
He stopped for police and officers discovered he had a felony assault warrant out of Los Angeles.
That's when the suspect sped off, hitting a police car and side-swiping another.
Officers followed him to his house near Kings Canyon and Armstrong.
When Romero refused to come out, a SWAT team was called out.
The standoff lasted for several hours until gas was shot into the house just before 6 am.
The suspect was also shot with a rubber round before being arrested.
He will be booked in the Fresno County jail.
